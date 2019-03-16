Services
Edward Lippert
More Obituaries for Edward Lippert
Edward Lippert


1937 - 2019
Edward Lippert Obituary
Edward Lippert

Fremont - Edward J. Lippert, age 82, of Fremont, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. He was born on February 13, 1937, on the family farm in the Town of Bloomfield. He served in the National Guard for 9 years. On March 2, 1963, Edward married Joyce Schwersenske in Pine River. Together they farmed in the Town of Bloomfield for over 60 years. He also worked for the Waupaca Foundry for 28 ½ years. Edward enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Edward is survived by his wife, Joyce; five daughters, Cheri(Joe)Grimmer, Fremont; Sheila(Walter)Miller, Redgranite; Cindy(Frank)Surma, Fremont; Tammie(Edward Sr.)McCardell, Wild Rose; and Michelle(Steven)Levezow, Manawa; nine grandchildren, Justin(Rae), Bethany(Jay), Kasi(Fiance' Hunter), Zachery, Patrick, Edward, Jr., Abigail, Madison and Samantha; three great-grandchildren, Alice, Nova and Deegan; his best fur friend, Shep; a sister, Violet Wangerin, Wautoma; three sisters-in-law, Irene Lippert, Poy Sippi; Eveline Lippert, New London; and Judy Bauer, Wautoma; brother-in-law, Cecil Featherston, Wautoma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ernest(Crystal), Henry, Albert(Beatrice), Paul(Maxine), and Walter; and a brother-in-law. LeRoy Wangerin. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 4PM at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Burial will be in Brushville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, at the funeral home from 2PM until the time of service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 16, 2019
