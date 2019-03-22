|
Edward Ludwig Jr.
King - Edward Ludwig, Jr., age 88, of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 21, 1931 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Roth) Ludwig, Sr. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and has been a lifelong honorary member of the Omro Legion. For many years, he was a volunteer fireman and inspector with the Minong Fire Department.
He is survived by daughters, Susan Weiss of Winneconne and Carole (Rodney) Stamm of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Christopher (Jenny) Ludwig, Katie Callies (fiancé, Tom Schmude), Chad Goldsmith (Sara Diedrich) and Robert (Stephanie) Stamm; great grandchildren: Renee, Robert and Dayton; and a great-great granddaughter, Abigail.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, and son-in-law, Jerry Weiss.
Graveside services with military honors will take place at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 22, 2019