Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Ludwig Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Ludwig Jr. Obituary
Edward Ludwig Jr.

King - Edward Ludwig, Jr., age 88, of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 21, 1931 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Roth) Ludwig, Sr. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and has been a lifelong honorary member of the Omro Legion. For many years, he was a volunteer fireman and inspector with the Minong Fire Department.

He is survived by daughters, Susan Weiss of Winneconne and Carole (Rodney) Stamm of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Christopher (Jenny) Ludwig, Katie Callies (fiancé, Tom Schmude), Chad Goldsmith (Sara Diedrich) and Robert (Stephanie) Stamm; great grandchildren: Renee, Robert and Dayton; and a great-great granddaughter, Abigail.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, and son-in-law, Jerry Weiss.

Graveside services with military honors will take place at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now