Edward Patrick Flanner
Neenah - Ed passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. He was born to Constance and Edward Flanner March 31, 1945 in Stevens Point WI. When Ed was five years old, his family moved to Oshkosh WI. Ed attended Oshkosh West High School and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served for four years. Ed enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army in Oshkosh. He volunteered for many years and especially loved the annual Christmas party. He also served on many committees at St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was a member for over 50 years.
He ended his working career as Vice-President of Jay Manufacturing in Oshkosh after 30 years with the company. In 2001 after almost 20 years of dating, he married Sue Bond. They enjoyed taking cruises, traveling overseas and taking Amtrak trips. Ed loved those special times. He also spent time up north at the cabin with family fishing and playing games. Ed loved the EAA and his fishing trips to Canada with his son.
Ed is survived by wife Sue, his sister Louise (Milton) Koehler, sister-in-law Jane Rettke, his children: Jason (Paula) Flanner, Christine (Clarke) Jones , Jeff Bond (Cindy Waraksa) , Jane (Wayne) Peters, Doug Bond (Michelle Lindner) and his grandchildren: Logan and Lily Flanner, Summer, Owen, Tyler and Devin Jones, Danielle and Brad Bond, Dylan, Alex and Josh Peters, and Savannah Bond. He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held December 2, 2020 and a memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Evergreen for the loving and compassionate care that Ed received. Donations in his name can be made to The Salvation Army in Oshkosh or Evergreen Retirement Community.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com