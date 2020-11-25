Edward R. RehmOshkosh - Edward R. Rehm of Oshkosh passed away on 11.23.20. He was born in Oshkosh on 1.7.1930. The son of Edward and Edna Rehm Paulos. Ed is survived by his three children, Denise Thoma, Thomas Rehm (Chris), Douglas Rehm (Judy), Grand children Jeremy, Joshua, and Elizabeth Thoma, Adam and Erin Rehm and Benjamin Rehm. Great Grand Children Alannah and Charlie Rehm and Violetta Flores.Ed married Marilyn Blau on 11.3.1956 at St Jude the Apostle Church, Sacred Heart. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn of 63 years, father and mother Edward Rehm and Edna Rehm Paulos. Step father George Paulos, Sister Dolores Paulos, Step brother Kenneth and Nathan Paulos and Step Sister Marion Haats.Ed was inducted into the Army on 9.7.54 and served until 3.4.56. He served his country during the Korean Conflict. He also served in the National Guard for 6 years from 1948 to 1954.As a youth Ed worked setting bowling pins, then worked for Buckstaffs and Boston Store before settling into a 45 year career at Miles Kimball Company.Ed's favorite pass time was perch fishing on Lake Winnebago in his 16ft Sylvan. Ed instilled a love of the outdoors in his children and together created memories that will last an eternity in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.Ed died of old age and a broken heart after wife Marilyn passed away in August due to complications from Covid-19. Ed and Marilyn were loved by a large family and good friends and neighbors. They will be missed.A graveside service will be held on Thursday December 3 at 11:00 at Riverside cemetery.