Edwin Broderick
Ripon - Edwin "Eddie" W. Broderick, age 35, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Berlin on March 23, 1984 the son of Steven and Cindy (Tetzlaff) Broderick. Eddie enjoyed working in construction with M & J Construction and later driving semi-truck with his family at Broderick Trucking. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, music festivals, and especially riding his Harley. Eddie will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his daughter Paige. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews.
Eddie is survived by his daughter, Paige Broderick; father, Steven Broderick; mother, Cindy (Gator) Broderick; brothers: Clifford (Lisa) Broderick, Billy (Ericka) Broderick and Alan (Sarah) Broderick; sisters: Crystal (Jerry) Broderick and Janey Broderick; nieces and nephews: Lillian, Nathaniel, Halle, Maddy, Eli, Mathias, Dozer and Keno; numerous aunts and uncles; and many dear friends.
A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Seefeld Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020