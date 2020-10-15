1/1
Eichman Clifford
Eichman Clifford

Oshkosh - Clifford "Cliff" D. Eichman passed away October 13, 2020 at Elijah's Place. He was born December 24, 1921 to John and Ida (Klaska) Eichmann in Oshkosh.

Cliff married Helen Luebke and together they shared 72 blessed years together. He proudly served his nation during World War II in the U.S. Coast Guard. Cliff was known as a hard worker and had an excellent work ethic. He spent many years working for Segor Construction and the Oshkosh school system. He spent many hours outdoors gardening, doing lawn-care, shoveling, and biking. Cliff was a jack-of-all trades building and repairing things. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a devout and charter member of Cavalry Lutheran Church. Cliff will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Eichman; his children, Susan Eichman, Steven (Anita) Eichman, and Michael Eichman; grandchildren, Alissa Eichman, and Emilie (Greg) Wurzbach; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Auggie; daughter-in-law, Holly Eichman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Cliff in death are his parents, John and Ida; and 11 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank all of the compassionate and caring staff at Elijah's Place.

Memorials may be sent to Cavalry Lutheran Church or Elijah's Place in memory of Cliff.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
