|
|
Oshkosh - Eileen Nevers died on February 11, 2020 at the age of 101 after a brief stay at Bethel Nursing Home. Born July 31, 1918 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Eileen was one of five siblings. She grew up in a home at the top of a hill with a view of the surrounding mountains and woods, which she would remember fondly all of her life. During those years she lived through the Great Depression, which greatly impacted her life. She graduated from high school in her home town and then began studies at Wisconsin State University in Superior to prepare for a teaching degree .After three years of college education she accepted a teaching position in Spooner, Wisconsin, where she met her future husband, John Edward Nevers, also a teacher, whom she married on July 19, 1941 in Carleton, Minnesota.
Eileen and John lived in La Crosse and Prairie du Chien, Wisonsin where their first child, Mary Kathleen, was born, and Eileen began her life as an optimistic and dedicated mother and wife. After moving to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1946, two more children followed, Patricia Eileen and Thomas John. Eileen worked as a substitute teacher for numerous years before completing her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1962 and obtaining a teaching certificate. She taught English and social studies at the middle school level at various different schools in Oshkosh. Eileen thoroughly enjoyed teaching and working with children. After retiring in 1974 she became involved in volunteer work, played golf in a women's league at the Municipal Golf Course, and became an avid and highly respected bridge player. While the children were growing up, the family spent many summers at Lake Nebagamon near Superior, Wisconsin, where John worked as a counselor in a boys' camp and the family experienced some of the best times of their life. In addition, Eileen, John and Mary spent several winters in Florida, traveled twice to Germany to visit Pat, and enjoyed vacations with Tom and his wife Lee Anne in Arizona. Eileen, John and Mary were long-time members of St. Peter's Church, now known as Most Blessed Sacrament. John Nevers passed away in 2009.
Eileen Nevers is survived by her daughters Pat (Hamburg, Germany) and Mary (Oshkosh) and her son Thomas (Tucson, AZ) and his wife Lee Anne, who felt that Eileen was her mother as well and shared many good times and laughs with her. Other survivors include a nephew, Norman Murray (Hudson, WI), and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful to Eileen's many friends and private caregivers as well as to the staff at Gabriel's Villa and Oakwood Manor, who showed great kindness in looking after her in the past years. Those who knew her will miss her warmth, wit, and cheerfulness.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at a later date this summer. The family welcomes donations to United Cerebral Palsy of Winnebagoland, 201 Ceape Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901 in memory of Eileen Nevers.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020