Elaine Alice (Radliff) Humphrey, age 85, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin.
She was born May 9, 1935, in Loretta, WI, the daughter of Robert and Katherine Stertz Doughty. Elaine was a 1953 graduate of Omro High School. On October 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Radliff. She was later united in marriage to Herbert Humphrey on October 14, 1989.
Elaine worked as a sales clerk at J.C. Penney in Berlin for 18 years and Eskimo Comfort for 10 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Rick Radliff and Robert (Amy) Radliff; daughter, Kim (Charles) Robinson; eight grandchildren, Derrick Johannes (Kate Humphrey), Darren Johannes, Stephanie Haag, Rachel (Joel) Kalata, Brent Radliff, Dylan, Calista and Zachary Robinson; two step-grandchildren, Jade and Ryan; 11 great-grandchildren, Mya, Aliyah and Jaiyda Johannes, Domenic, Cameron, Brady and Aubrey Johannes, Kayln, Kayse and Brett Haag, and Landon Kalata; sister, Eileen Boehlke; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Kathryn Johannes; twin sons, Keith and Kevin Radliff; and daughter-in-law, Nan Radliff.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in Welsh Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Elaine Humphrey, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Memorials may be directed to Human Care at St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 23 to May 26, 2020