Oshkosh - Elaine E. Becker, age 91 of Oshkosh, passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1928 to the late Harold and Ella (Mehnart) Clochesy. Elaine married Erwin Becker and their marriage was blessed with a daughter.
Elaine was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ and served on the Ladies Guild for many years. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ricky) Garbe; granddaughters, Nichole (Jacob) Morley and Natasha Garbe; great-grandchildren, Carson McClintock and Kaylee King; sister, Harriet Clochesy. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Clochesy and niece and nephew, Lory and Patrick Clochesy.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; granddaughter, Jordan Garbe; brother, Donald Clochesy and infant twin siblings.
A funeral service for Elaine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St. with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020