Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Becker Obituary
Oshkosh - Elaine E. Becker, age 91 of Oshkosh, passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1928 to the late Harold and Ella (Mehnart) Clochesy. Elaine married Erwin Becker and their marriage was blessed with a daughter.

Elaine was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ and served on the Ladies Guild for many years. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ricky) Garbe; granddaughters, Nichole (Jacob) Morley and Natasha Garbe; great-grandchildren, Carson McClintock and Kaylee King; sister, Harriet Clochesy. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Clochesy and niece and nephew, Lory and Patrick Clochesy.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; granddaughter, Jordan Garbe; brother, Donald Clochesy and infant twin siblings.

A funeral service for Elaine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St. with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -