Elaine E. Fruth
Oshkosh - Elaine E. Fruth (nee) Rehwinkel, 90, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019.
Elaine was born on August 25, 1929 to William and Ethel Rehwinkel, Oshkosh, was baptized into faith as a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh and publicly confessed that faith in her Savior on Palm Sunday 1943 at that same church.
After graduating in 1947 from Oshkosh High School, Elaine pursued her teaching degree in physical education at Lacrosse State Teachers College and taught five years at Cornell, Wisconsin and Hartford, Wisconsin.
Upon completion of her post graduate studies, she received her Master's Degree in social work in 1958 from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Being employed as a social worker at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee provided the special moment to cross paths with Dr. Rodney Fruth, a clinical psychiatrist, whom she married on Christmas Day 1962. The couple made their home in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and enjoyed traveling, operas, symphonies and art.
Elaine's faithful attendance at her church, Saint John's Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, afforded her the opportunity to grow in faith in Bible Classes and, later in her retirement in 1995, to use her talents to serve on the Altar Guild.
Survivors include her sisters, Beverly Carmichael, La Crosse, Wisconsin and Rogene Benson, Oshkosh, Wisconsin along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband on April 13, 1985 and brothers-in-law William Benson and Erling Carmichael.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, with Pastor Jensen officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Committal will follow immediately in Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.
