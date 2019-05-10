|
Elaine E. Mehn
Berlin - Elaine Elizabeth Mehn, age 88, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin.
Elaine was born October 22, 1930, in Waushara County, WI, the daughter of William and Gertrude Rivers Dewhurst. She attended Berlin High School. On April 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to Willie O. Mehn at First Methodist Church in Berlin. Elaine worked as a retail clerk, and raised four children. She loved to cook, garden, travel and adored her pets. Elaine was a volunteer at the Berlin Senior Center and a member of United Methodist Church in Berlin.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Willie; three sons, Ronald (Mary), Richard (Karen) and Dennis (Christie) Mehn; a daughter, Pamela Mehn; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert "Bob" (Betty) Dewhurst; sister, Zelda Mae Van Willigen; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Patricia Mehn. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter; and a great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Auroraville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 10, 2019