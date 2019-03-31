|
|
Oshkosh - Elaine E. Zwirchitz, age 94, died on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Edenbrooke. She was born on April 22, 1924 in Oshkosh a daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth Phillips Alverson. She married Roy Dake and they later divorced. She then married Maynard Zwirchitz and he preceded her in death in 2001.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Tabernacle. She enjoyed doing crafts, playing Bingo, reading,especially the Bible, gardening and listening to music.
She is survived by her children Roy(Karen) Dake, James Dake, Beverly(Don) Fritz, Donald Dake, Christine Brand, Ronald Dake, Mary Lou(Robert) Morgan, Trish(Bill) Kunz, David Smith, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one sister Elvise McDowell.
She was preceded by her two husbands, one son Keith, two daughters Bonnie Lee, Ida Rose, one grandchild, two brothers, and four sisters.
Funeral services for Elaine will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Eastside at 4 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrooke and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019