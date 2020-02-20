|
Berlin - Our dear mother…Elaine Mary Werch, age 94, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.
She was born January 17, 1926, in Berlin, the daughter of Leon and Frieda Moldenhauer Wilson. She was a 1944 graduate of Berlin High School. On June 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert Werch at Berlin United Methodist Church.
Elaine was a beautician at Fern's House of Fashion in Berlin and Poy Sippi. She and her husband farmed in Berlin from 1947-1980. She helped on the farm milking cows, driving tractors and harvesting crops. Elaine enjoyed cooking, Hawaiian quilting, knitting, and enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Berlin United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Larry) Dehn and Karen (David) Kligerman; two grandchildren, Renee Dehn (fiancé, Nick Passe and his daughter, Pearl) and Casey (Steffanie) Dehn, and great-granddaughter, Addison Miller. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, on November 23, 1992; son, Dennis Werch; and brother, Lester Wilson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Berlin United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Berlin United Methodist Church, Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment will be in Nepeuskun Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Berlin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020