Elaine Moran
Oshkosh - Elaine L. Moran passed through Heaven's gate to her eternal home on September 4, 2019, at Ascension Mercy Medical Center. She was born on June 17, 1929, in Winneconne, Wisconsin, to John S. and Anna (Brennan) Magnuson, the youngest of seven children. Elaine attended Winneconne Public Schools and graduated from Winneconne High School in 1947.
Elaine married Gordon Moran on July 9, 1949. She worked for a brief time at the Kolbus Insurance Agency in Omro, then became a fulltime homemaker when her children were born. Elaine's social activities included memberships in the Omro Jaycettes and the Club Omreau Ladies Bowling League. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Omro. Elaine returned to the workforce in 1960 and had employment over the years at Standard Kollsman, H.C. Prange Co., K-Mart, and Realist Industries. She retired in 1983.
Elaine's special talent was as a seamstress. She made many of her own and her daughters' clothes and was also a whiz at whipping up creative costumes for her bowling league's Halloween parties. Other activities she enjoyed were bowling, home decorating, traveling and shopping trips with her daughters. In later years, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, which she framed and gave away as gifts. She also enjoyed reading and adult coloring. Elaine was an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and also enjoyed watching Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers games.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, on June 24, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Sylvester Magnuson and Clarence Magnuson; her sister, Esther Suda, Cleone Schmidt, Genevieve Nigl, and Mary Will; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Moran; and a brother-in-law, Ron Moran.
Elaine is loved and will be dearly missed by her children, Karen (Pete) Hielsberg, Oshkosh, Kathy (Keith) Coats, Winneconne, Pauline Wienandt, Oshkosh, and Greg (Julie) Moran, Omro; seven grandchildren, Theron (Bonnie) Coats, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nic (Missy) Wienandt, Oshkosh, Damian (Lorraine) Gies, Plainfield, Greg (Natasha) Moran Jr., Oshkosh, Tiffany Tiffany, Omro, Richard Westphal, Oshkosh, Brian (Shelly Lynn) Hoffman, Oshkosh, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joan Case, Hartford.
The family would like to give special thanks to the PCU2 care team at Ascension Mercy Hospital, including Dr. Mumtaz; RNs Olga, Megan, Dan, and Ian; the CNAs, therapists, and chaplains, all of whom provided excellent care to Elaine during her final days.
In accordance with Elaine's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019