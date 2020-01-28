|
Elaine Muriel (Nelson) Reschenberg
Elaine Muriel (Nelson) Reschenberg, age 85, of Oshkosh, died January 25, 2020 at Oakwood Manor. She was born to Albert and Isabel Nelson on August 25, 1934, in Racine, Wisconsin and was raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin Rapids, and Oshkosh. Elaine graduated from Oshkosh High School, and after began her career as a professional secretary, first working at Coca-Cola, then Kimberly Clark, and finally Deltox Rug Co.
Elaine married Achim Reschenberg September 14, 1957 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Oshkosh. Together they raised 3 children.
Elaine was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Oshkosh, where she served on the altar guild, was a member of the ECW, a Eucharistic Minister, and acolyte mother. She also volunteered at Smith Elementary School, and was an active member of PEO.
Elaine enjoyed sharing her humor with everyone, relishing in her ability to shock one's senses while keeping everyone humble. She was an excellent cook, and her turtle cakes were the joy of family gatherings. As a result, she regularly fielded calls from her grandchildren with 'baking emergencies'. She will be remembered for her infamous 'card-playing laugh' while sending marbles flying during games of Chinese Checkers. Elaine enjoyed countless hours spent at Otter Lake on the Chain of Lakes in Waupaca. She loved reading, music, and trips to the opera. Elaine leaves behind memories of laughter, beauty, joy, and humility.
Elaine is survived by her husband Achim of 62 years; three children: Ann (Paul) Muscavitch of Oshkosh; Tom (Kate) Reschenberg of Plymouth, MN; and Mark Reschenberg of Waupaca; five grandchildren: Zach (Zach Ferguson) Muscavitch of Ellington, CT; Jake (Megan Steffel) Muscavitch of Oshkosh; Jack, Elizabeth, and William Reschenberg of Plymouth, MN; sister, Isabel (Robert) Haberkorn; sister-in-law Cuddy Nelson Scott; 14 nieces and nephews, their families, and many dear friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, Todd, Warren, and Diane; in-laws, Paul and Waleska Reschenberg, Elsie Reschenberg, brother-in-law Armin and sister-in-law Ruth Reschenberg, brother- in-law Richard Studley, and sister-in-law Jeanne Nelson as well as two nephews.
Elaine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and friend. She is cherished in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all.
At Elaine's request, a funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church 311 Division St, Oshkosh. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Irene, the Oakwood Manor staff and residents, St. Elizabeth Hospital staff, and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving, kind, and compassionate care. We can never thank you enough! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church 311 Division St. Oshkosh WI 54901 or Shriners - Tripoli Temple for Chicago Children's Hospital 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53208 in memory of Elaine M. Reschenberg.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020