Elaine Rose (Boechl) DeLap



Elaine was born December 22 1934 at Lection brothers hospital in Oshkosh to Frank and Marie (Stini) Bloechl she had 1 brother Frank Bloechl Jr. Elaine came from a German family both our family bible and her own were written in German she attended St. Mary's Catholic school in Oshkosh and was brought up with strong family values.



In her early years Elaine worked as a waitress downtown and enjoyed music and dancing. One fateful night at a dance at the Eagles club she met the love of her life Richard 9 months later they were married enjoying 60 years of marriage.



In her life she devoted her life to raising her 4 children and taking care of her husband and home. The steady rock of our family she never failed to be there for any of us when we needed her but other loves of her life included playing the organ/piano, anything Elvis, reading mystery novels, and recording her favorite shows. In her final years we had the privilege of taking care of her at home and the home now feels very empty without her love.



Elaine is survived by 4 children Shirly Wilke, Richard, James, and Robert DeLap, 3 grandchildren Brian, Kristy, and Scott 9 great grandchildren Kara, Anna, Addison, Luke, Brianna, Sabrina, Dakota, Steppie, and Sophia and 1 great great grandchild Caleb



Elaine was preceded in death by her brother Frank Jr and her husband Richard in 2016



No public services will be conducted per family wishes anyone wanting to send condolences may send cards or wishes to 913 Winnebago Ave Oshkosh Wi 54901









