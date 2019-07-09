|
|
Elaine Thompson
Neshkoro - Elaine Thompson, age 76, joined her Savior in eternal rest on Sunday, July 7th, surrounded by her family. Elaine was born on December 9th, 1942 to the parents of Andrew and Evelyn Hopp in Berlin, WI. On October 12th, 1963 she married the love of her life, Bernie, in Neshkoro, where they resided. Their love flourished and grew as they traveled the country driving truck. They saw 48 states in an 18-wheeler. Bernie and Elaine welcomed a daughter, Antoinette (Toni), and a son, Bernard (Bernie) Thompson III. Family was everything to Elaine.
Elaine worked tirelessly through the years from bartending to factory work. Earning her spot in retirement from Creative Forming, she celebrated the friendships that she carried with her. Even after retiring, she could never really sit still and joined her daughters cleaning crew, Lady with a Mop. Helping people and taking care of those who needed it was a true calling for her.
When the hard work was done, she knew how to enjoy herself with fishing, gardening, sewing, canning, playing cards, sitting on the deck, or whipping up something in the kitchen. She had a passion for those things and shared them freely with others.
Elaine was a spunky, straight forward, devoted and faithful woman. She could speak volumes from the expression on her face and never felt the need to keep a comment to herself. It's one of the things we loved about her the most! She was a foundation for her family and always made sure that holidays and events were held together. It is a tradition that will carry on because of her.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Thompson, her parents, Andrew and Evelyn Hopp, her mother and father in law, Bernard and Irene Thompson, as well as a son in law, Paul Salentine. Surviving family includes, daughter, Toni (Craig) Mantei, Neshkoro; son, Bernie (Linda) Thompson, Stevens Point; grandchildren, Samantha (Ryan) Nowak, Wautoma; Kristi (Josh Neitzke) Salentine, Berlin; Becky (Paul) Retzlaff, Berlin; Ben (Kaylie Merrick) Mantei, Neshkoro; Andrew Mantei, Neshkoro; Tori Cook, Neshkoro; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Emmersyn Nowak, Brady, Evelyn and Maverick Retzlaff, and Abigail Neitzke. Elaine also leaves behind several siblings, and brother and sister in laws. She will be missed by many.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 16th from 9:30 - 11am at St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am with a burial afterwards. A luncheon will be served at Wild Goose in Neshkoro following the burial service. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangments.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 9 to July 10, 2019