Elder Schoenrock
Oshkosh - Elder Roy (Bud) Schoenrock, age 93, of Oshkosh died March 28, 2019. He was born March 5, 1926 to Elder and Mabel Schoenrock. Bud married Shirley Rutz on June 4, 1949.
Bud served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 and was based in San Diego and Guam and travelled throughout the South Pacific. He was later recalled to the Navy and served as a recruiter in Chicago.
After his time in the Navy, Bud attended Business College in Oshkosh. He worked for the family business, Schoenrock & Sons, keeping the books and also working on the job sites building mostly churches in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and various other locations. Bud also made his living as an Enrolled Agent, preparing tax returns along with Shirley in their home office. When he started his business, he would travel to his client's homes, carrying his typewriter and various forms with him, preparing their tax returns right in their homes. When in his 50's, Bud embarked on an additional career as a stockbroker and worked in that capacity into his 80's.
Bud enjoyed golfing and bowling, traveling and cruising with Shirley and watching almost any sport, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Bud and Shirley enjoyed going out to eat and were well known at many restaurants in Oshkosh. He enjoyed watching his granddaughters play high school sports and perform in concerts and musicals.
Most of all, Bud was known for his friendly personality and genuine concern for all the people, clients, and family around him. Even in his later stages of dementia he would recognize someone with a big smile prompting the response "There's our Bud".
Bud is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Kathleen Schoenrock, Granddaughters, Amanda Schoenrock, Veronica Schoenrock, and Shannon Satnik (Nathanael). He is further survived by nieces and nephews in Oshkosh, North Dakota, Minnesota, Florida, and Canada.
Along with his parents, Bud was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, a sister, Helen Erban, and a brother, David Schoenrock.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following visitation at Martin Luther Evangelical Church.
Bud's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Ascension and Eden Meadows for caring for Bud in his last days. A special thank you to the staff of Gabriel's Villa who lovingly cared for Bud the past 3 ½ years and treated him like family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Salvation Army.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019