Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
(2828 Scenic Dr
Oshkosh, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2828 Scenic Dr
Oshkosh, WI
Eleanor E. Rhodes


1934 - 2020
Eleanor E. Rhodes Obituary
Oshkosh - Eleanor Elizabeth Rhodes, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, in the early morning hours, Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, at Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh, WI.

Eleanor was born March 19, 1934 in Cambridge WI to Orvin and Julia Nimmo. She was the 10th of 12 children, the 5th of 7 girls. She was the last surviving member of her family and was eagerly awaiting their reunion.

Eleanor met her sweetheart, Clyde Herbert Rhodes, in April of 1954 and they were married September 18th of that year in Evansville, WI and moved to Barron in June 1955. Barron was where they called home until Clyde passed away in 2014, 4 months before their 60th wedding anniversary.

Eleanor worked for the Barron News-Shield and a local attorney, but her true joy was found volunteering for multiple committees and organizations throughout the community and within her church. Her true passion was working with the youth and she touched the lives of many who still lovingly call her Nor Nor.

One of her favorite memories is the mission she and Clyde served for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion, Ohio.

In 2014 Eleanor moved to Oshkosh, WI to be closer to family. She quickly settled in and became involved in her new surroundings at Evergreen Retirement Community where she rediscovered her joy of painting and discovered a new interest—Wii bowling.

Eleanor is survived by her four children; Diane Rhodes of Oshkosh ,WI, Robert (Lynne) Rhodes of Oshkosh, WI, Ronald (Debbie) Rhodes of Spokane, WA and Rebecca (Jeff) Edstrom of Buffalo, WY. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with three on the way and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held on February 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2828 Scenic Dr, Oshkosh, WI) at 4:00 PM. Visitation will be 3:00 PM until the time of service.

Eleanor will be deeply missed but has successfully taught her family that this life is not the end; it is only a pause in the Creators' Eternal Plan of Salvation.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
