|
|
Eleanor Hanson
Oshkosh - Eleanor "Ellie" Brielle Hanson, born December 16, 2008 entered Heaven's Gates proclaiming her arrival at 4:50 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at age 11. She was at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with standing room only surrounded by family and friends as she peacefully passed onto her next great adventure. She is survived by her father, Brian Hanson (Crystal Giordano), and mother, Michelle Niedfeldt (Jeremy Egner); siblings: Jordan Bremmer, Westley Hanson, Mikayla Egner, Hayden Egner, Chase Giordano, Jacob Egner, and Jaxon Egner; grandparents: John and Vicki Hanson, Martin Giordano, David Niedfeldt and Eileen Niedfeldt (Kurt Carlson), Jerry and Donna Egner and Kathleen Henley; great-grandma, Cali Newburn (Larry); as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, many extended family members and friends. She attended Community Church. She was an exceptional student at Franklin Elementary School for 6 ½ years and was currently in the fifth grade. She was in her 4th year as a student at Julie's Touch of Silver and was in baton for three years, jazz for one year, and tap dance for two months. She received their achievement scholarship after her second year. She was a member of 4-H for 3 ½ years and enjoyed taking her projects to the fair each year. She received a merit award for her cake decorating. She was a member of the Junior American Legion Auxiliary for 1 ½ years and volunteered with fundraising at Culver's and handed out poppies during the month of May. Although she had struggles, with the help of her family and friends, she was able to live so much life in her short 11 years. She enjoyed reading, math, cooking, baking, traveling, planting flowers, camping, 4-wheeling, crafts, bike riding, swimming, dancing, singing, fishing, playing with her siblings, cousins and friends, animals and watching cooking shows. She had an amazing personality with stubbornness, determination and such a compassionate, tender kindness. She was a fighter with an amazing strength and fought a courageous battle right up until the end. She had a light that would instantly light up the room. There is not a person that met her for more than five minutes that was not impressed and inspired by her. Through her suffering and courage, she touched so many lives and was instrumental in changes made with modern medicine at Milwaukee Children's Hospital for those patients coming behind her with her heart defect. Her family would like to formally thank all of her extended medical family, all her doctors, nurses, child life friends, and other staff who all provided exceptional care for Ellie throughout her 11 year journey and for giving us the best 11 years possible with her. She was truly an amazing little girl and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her!
Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Community Church, 2351 Ryf Rd., Oshkosh, WI 54904 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020