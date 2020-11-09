1/1
Eleanor R. Layton
Eleanor Rosemary Layton, age 79, of Auroraville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home.

She was born June 24, 1941, in Berlin, WI, the daughter of Ray and Vesta Johnson Angle. Eleanor had a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked at Omro Care Center and Markesan Resident Home during her last days of employment. She was loved by all her patients. Eleanor was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Andrew) DePratt; son, Eric Strodthoff; two grandchildren, Samantha (Jake) and Maxwell; one great-grandchild, Hunter; sister, Evelyn Timm; nieces, nephews and special friend, Larry. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Angle.

Graveside services with inurnment will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m., at Shead Island Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Eleanor Layton, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
