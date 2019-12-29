|
|
Eleanore A. Kraus
Oshkosh - Eleanore A. Kraus, 100 years old, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born October 28, 1919 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (nee) Lautenschlager Felker. Married on August 16, 1941 in Oshkosh to Glen A. Kraus. She was married to Glen for over 40 years until he passed away in November, 1981.
She was a member of First English Lutheran Church since 1941 where she faithfully served the Sunday School for 57 years. She was a homemaker and dedicated employee of Robbins Restaurant in Oshkosh for over 40 years. She loved serving her community and worked as a volunteer into her 90's at St. Vincent DePaul and the Bethel Home. She loved music, the Green Bay Packers, dancing, playing cards/bingo/dice, and candy. She had a smile that could light up a room.
Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include her children: Daughters, Karla (Donald) Dvorachek of Huntley, IL, and Marilyn (Paul) Askari of Appleton, WI. Grandchildren: Eric (Stephanie) Dvorachek, Elizabeth (Buster) (nee) Dvorachek Torrez, Sarah Askari, and Jed Askari. Great Grandchildren: Elliott Askari-Rabe, Jack Torrez, Olivia Torrez, and Evander Dvorachek.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband, Glen A. Kraus; parents, John and Elizabeth (nee) Lautenschlager Felker; sisters, Lillian (John) Lautenschlager, Helen (Edgar) Jeschke, Margaret (Richard) Kimball, Irene Hay (William) Crane; and brother, John (Jane) Felker, Jr.
Eleanore and her family were fortunate enough to celebrate her 100th birthday on October 28, 2019 together.
Eleanore's family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Manor where she resided the past 7 years and the Hospice staff for their wonderful care. She was blessed to have so many people caring for her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is going to be established at First English Lutheran Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020