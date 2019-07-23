|
Eleanore Mary-Ida Felker
Oshkosh - Eleanore Mary-Ida Felker left us on Thursday, July 18, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father and family members that have gone before. She was born on January 27, 1918 to William F. and Viola (Shields) Zimmerman. She grew up at Sunset Point and attended Slough Bridge School and the old Oshkosh High School. Eleanore had resided at Evergreen since last September. She married Henry Felker on August 10, 1940. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
She is survived by her three children: Ron (Sandra Singer) Felker of Scottsdale, AZ, Diane (Tom) Ducklow of Neenah, and Patricia (Dan) Carpenter of Oshkosh. There were eight grandchildren who all called her Nana: Kelly Nigl of Hollister, MO, Scott (Shelly) Felker, Sean (Rene) Felker, Lance (Traci) Luft, Shane (Sue) Luft, Andrea Carpenter, Katy (Greg) Duzinske, and Spike (Heather) Carpenter, all of Oshkosh. There were 11 great-grandchildren: Jared (Katie) Agan of Collinsville, MS, Marlee Misco of Appleton, Samantha and Colten Felker, Arin Luft, Lindsay Lopez, Logan Luft, Dominic Mueller, Eleanore Duzinske, and Henry and Hazel Carpenter, all of Oshkosh. There were three great-great grandchildren: Austin Luft and Henry and Hazel Carpenter and Zeke Lopez. There were many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eleanore also had step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She had a special ex-daughter-in-law, Judith Felker, and a special niece, Sharon Derus, both of whom were like daughters to her.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband Henry on April 11, 2012; her parents, William F. and Viola (Shields) Zimmerman; her brother and sister-in-law, William (Mike) and Geraldine Zimmerman; her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Duane (Coz) Abrams; her parents-in-law, George and Anna (Ruhl) Felker; her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Adolph (Red) Leitl; her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Leo Penzenstadler; her brothers-in-law, Chandler and Roland Felker; her nephew, Peter Felker; and her niece, Lynn Devlin.
Eleanore had several jobs throughout her life. A few of them were the Oshkosh Trunk and Luggage, the Diamond Match Co., Miles Kimball, and the Oshkosh High School cafeteria. She also cooked for the Thursday night Twilight League at Lakeshore Golf Course. She was a wonderful cook (her rye bread was especially delicious), so it is without a doubt that the golfers enjoyed her food. She learned to cook all the favorite German foods that Henry liked.
Eleanore stayed active throughout her life. She was a Campfire leader and a Sunday school teacher at Zion Lutheran and St. John's on Main Street, where she finished her 35-year career. She belonged to the Rachael Circle making quilts for those in need. She loved crossword puzzles, crocheting, plastic canvas, an occasional casino run, and keeping current on politics. She also belonged to the ladies golf clubs at Lakeshore and Far Vu and was quite good at the sport. She often said, "If I ever want to see my husband, I better learn to play golf."
What Eleanore enjoyed most, however, was her family. They meant everything to her. When she wasn't giving back to the community, she was busy encouraging the creativity and imagination of all the children in her life with all sorts of fun projects: she could sew any kind of costume for playing make-believe, she became a wonderful float decorator for parades in Oshkosh and Van Dyne, and she read the most memorable stories to all the little ones with character voices they will never forget.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community for their kindness toward our mother; to Dan, who cared for her in every way; to Lance and Traci, for all they did for her at home, including all her snowblowing; to Gary Lemiesz, for keeping her yard looking nice with mowing; and to everyone who visited Nana over the past year. It meant a lot to her. As per her wishes, there will not be a formal showing. A family dinner in her honor will follow at a later date.
Mom,
I've spent a lot of time with you over the past year. I've gotten to bond with you and see a side of you I've never seen. We shared stories I hadn't heard before. I will miss you terribly, but I know you are in a better place. You taught me what faith is all about. I will love and miss you forever. Until we meet again. Say hi to Dad. Little Eleanore will carry on your name proudly.
Your loving daughter,
Pat
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 23 to July 28, 2019