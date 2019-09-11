|
|
Elisandro "Alex" Garcia Jr
Oshkosh - Dear Friends, bad news, Alex went to heaven on Monday, September 09, 2019. He was born January 20, 1945. He touched a lot of lives and enjoyed everyone he met through fast pitch, golf, and bowling.
He is survived by his wife Beth of 28 years, brother Bob, sisters Dorothy (Waupan) and Mary (Oshkosh). Daughters, Lisa, Andrea, and Amy. Alex is further survived by sisters in law Therese, Mary, and Cindy (Chicago), brother in law Tim (Laura) McLaughlin (New York), and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex Sr. and Nelly, and brother in law Dennis McLaughlin.
He was employed at M&M Foundry and retired from Bemis Specialty Films.
We will miss you buddy,
Love, your family.
A funeral service for Alex will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (West side) at 5 pm with Lynn Zahorik officiating. Visitation will be from 2 pm until the time of service. The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora Hospital and Edenbrook.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 11, 2019