Oshkosh, WI - Elizabeth Ann Florio, age 91, of Oshkosh, formerly of Illinois, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Elijah's Place in Oshkosh. She was born on December 21, 1928 in Illinois a daughter of the late Edward C. and Helen Murphy. She married Philip Florio Jr. on October 1, 1945. Elizabeth has lived in Oshkosh for the past 24 years and is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Philip Florio Jr. of Oshkosh; five children; seven grandchildren and and eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 pm until the time of service. It is asked that social distancing and no touching be observed during the visitation and service.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
