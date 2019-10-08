|
|
Elizabeth Ann Koplitz
Oshkosh - Elizabeth Ann Koplitz, 102, of Oshkosh died at Evergreen Manor on October 4, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on November 15, 1916, the daughter of Mark and Mary (Mollie) Butler Crain. She married Glenn B. Koplitz on February 18, 1939 in Oshkosh at St. Peter's Catholic Church where she was a life-long member.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Bozik (Dennis Downs) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two grandchildren, Christopher Bozik (Debra) of Davenport, Iowa and Jennifer Kellis (Shawn) of Omaha, Nebraska; seven great-grandchildren Kailee Gott, Delainey and Padriac Bozik, Ashley, Rylie and Raegan Kellis and Conner Millsap; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenn, June 19, 1997; four brothers, Mark Crain, Patrick Crain and two who died in infancy, and three sisters, Winifred Nickel, Ruth Kinyon and Helen Conlin.
Funeral arrangements are by Fiss and Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday, October 12, followed by a Celebration of Life. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following the celebration. Elizabeth was blessed with many friends and her family would especially like to express their appreciation for John Penneau, Diane and Gary Schmude, Judi and Milo Miller, Lois Florek and the staff at Evergreen Manor and Arborview Manor for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen or the Oshkosh Public Library. Condolences may be left at "https://www.fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com/"https://www.fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com/
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019