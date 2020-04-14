|
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Ringstad
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Ringstad, age 92, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon.
Elizabeth, born on September 29, 1927, was raised in Stratford, WI, where she graduated high school in 1945. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Wisconsin State College at Stevens Point. She taught primary grades in Elderon and New Holstein.
Elizabeth married Leonard Ringstad in 1950. They were married for 63 years. The couple moved to Ripon in 1959. Over the years, Len and Liz were active in many organizations. The City of Ripon honored their service to the community by naming the new street at the south end of the city Ringstad Drive.
Even at 92, Liz maintained active memberships in the League of Women Voters of the Ripon Area, Ripon Science Club, South Woods Park Association, Veterans of the Middle School, Church Women United of Wisconsin and her beloved First Congregational Church of Ripon (UCC). During her time in Ripon, Liz also volunteered for many organizations including Ripon Girl Scouts, Ripon Cub Scouts, Friends of the Ripon Public Library, and Sons of Norway. Liz was very dedicated to Church Women United of Ripon for which she organized the Noon Hour Lenten Discussions as well as the annual CROP Walk. On behalf of the LWV of Ripon, Liz hosted a weekly non-partisan talk show on current issues and politics on WCWC Radio. Over the years, Liz held many positions at First Congregational Church including Church Moderator, Sunday School Superintendent, Mission Coordinator and Women's Fellowship President.
Liz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Peter Gagliano of Chicago, IL; daughter-in-law, Margaret Ringstad of Stevens Point, WI; sisters-in-law, Elaine Peterson of Appleton, WI and Margaret Allen of Inver Grove Heights, MN, and a large, extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Robert; parents, Robert and Evelyn (Colvin) Allen; brother, John; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and John Miller; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Mary Jane and George Hanke, Delores and Kurt Hornig, and Lois and Robert Freiburger; as well as her brother-in-law, Raymond Peterson.
A private family interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield, WI with Reverend Jeffrey A. Dodson officiating. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church later this year. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020