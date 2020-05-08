Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery
Elizabeth J. Fink


1946 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Fink Obituary
Elizabeth J. Fink

Oshkosh, WI - Elizabeth J. Fink, age 73, of Oshkosh, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey. She had worked for and retired from Lamico Industries. She greatly enjoyed flea markets and the EAA Air Show. She is survived by a son, Bart Fink of Oshkosh, other relatives in New Jersey and many friends. A private family service will be held at Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 8 to May 10, 2020
