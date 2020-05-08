|
|
Elizabeth J. Fink
Oshkosh, WI - Elizabeth J. Fink, age 73, of Oshkosh, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey. She had worked for and retired from Lamico Industries. She greatly enjoyed flea markets and the EAA Air Show. She is survived by a son, Bart Fink of Oshkosh, other relatives in New Jersey and many friends. A private family service will be held at Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 8 to May 10, 2020