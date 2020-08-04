Elizabeth J. "Betty" ZelhoferOshkosh, WI - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Zelhofer, age 94, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 3, 2020 at Ascension Mercy Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1925 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Virginia (Steinfort) Konrath. She married Harry Zelhofer in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2005. Betty was a clerk at the former Union Pharmacy for many years. She greatly enjoyed ceramics, golf and family gatherings.She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by a son, Harold (Gary) Zelhofer-McHone of Monfort, WI; two daughters, Diane Zelhofer of Fort Collins, Colorado and Linda (Chris) Whitney of Oshkosh; a sister, Virginia (Darrell) Hinz of Oshkosh. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death also by two brothers, Jim and Joe and a sister, Adeline.A Private Mass of Christian Burial with her immediate family present was held at at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter Catholic Church and burial followed in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery.