|
|
Oshkosh - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Geib, age 80 of Oshkosh, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on August 6, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth (McGarvey) Berry in Milwaukee. Betty married Charles Geib on August 17, 1957, he preceded her in death on April 29, 2015.
Betty worked as both secretary and treasurer at Oshkosh and Berlin public schools throughout life. She enjoyed quilting and reading. Her family will always remember her as a kind and loving woman.
Betty is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" and Steven "Steve" (Julie) Geib; special granddaughter, Hannah (Jenny Bratz) Geib; great-grandson, Ares; siblings, Jack and Mary Jane. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020