Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Geib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Geib

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Geib Obituary
Oshkosh - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Geib, age 80 of Oshkosh, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on August 6, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth (McGarvey) Berry in Milwaukee. Betty married Charles Geib on August 17, 1957, he preceded her in death on April 29, 2015.

Betty worked as both secretary and treasurer at Oshkosh and Berlin public schools throughout life. She enjoyed quilting and reading. Her family will always remember her as a kind and loving woman.

Betty is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" and Steven "Steve" (Julie) Geib; special granddaughter, Hannah (Jenny Bratz) Geib; great-grandson, Ares; siblings, Jack and Mary Jane. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -