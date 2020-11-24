Elizabeth "Betsy" Olson
Neenah - Elizabeth "Betsy" Olson, 84 of Neenah, WI was reunited with her beloved husband Bill in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She enjoyed her final time on earth living with her son and his wife and passed peacefully surrounded by her loving children.
Betsy was born on February 19, 1936 to Harold and Louise Beglinger in Neenah, WI. She attended Wayland Academy, and Carroll College where she obtained her Associates Degree in Journalism. Betsy enjoyed a very full and vibrant life. She loved travelling, antiquing, was an avid reader, flower gardener and baker. Betsy loved entertaining, and cherished her pets, her friends and her family. She always looked forward to trips to the casino, shopping on QVC, a bloody rare steak and a good old-fashioned.
Betsy is survived by her four children Erik (Kelly) Olson, Appleton, WI, Scott Olson, Appleton, WI, Julie Schoenborn (Danny Bennett), Hutto, TX, and Carrie Macy, Morgan Hill, CA. and her seven grandchildren, Camaron Anderson, Albuquerque, NM, William, Jason and Matthew Schoenborn, Hutto, TX, Kaleena Jesse, Murrieta, CA, Joshua Jesse, Palm Springs, CA and Leah Macy, Santa Clara County, CA. She is also survived by her five great grandchildren Michael, Ethan and Elijah, Murrieta, CA and J.J. and Israel, Palm Springs, CA.
Betsy was preceded in death by her husband William Olson and her sister Gretchen Klotzbuecher.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Betsy's family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and Right at Home for their care, compassion and support. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
