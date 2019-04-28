Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Elizabeth Webster Kelk


1942 - 2019
Elizabeth Webster Kelk Obituary
Elizabeth Webster Kelk

Las Cruces, NM - After a prolonged illness, Elizabeth Webster Kelk passed away on April 17, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Elizabeth was born July 26, 1942 in Abilene, Texas to Dr. LuVerne Webster and Mildred (Rausch) Webster. After graduation from Abilene High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin where she met and married her husband Richard Kelk. Upon graduation, she began her career as a physical therapist and mother. She raised 3 children Pamela (Tempe, AZ), Lisa (Tempe, AZ) and Brian (Oshkosh, WI). She worked many years in the Oshkosh Area School District and continued her career in the Las Cruces Public Schools until she retired.

Surviving Elizabeth are her brothers James (Kathy) Webster (Abilene, TX) and David Webster (Cleveland, OH). She is also survived by her sister and brother in-law, Karen and Roland Maum (Beloit, WI), Richard's step-brother, Larry (Mary) Gregory (Eau Claire, WI), and half-brother Jon (Michelle) Kelk (Keller, TX.) Elizabeth also had many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a children's . Dress the Child https://dressthechild.weebly.com/how-you-can-help.html.

The family wishes to thank all those involved in Elizabeth's care.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019
