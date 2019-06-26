|
|
Ella Mae Beck
Oshkosh - Ella "Mae" Elizabeth (Langenfeld) Beck, 99 died on Saturday June 22, 2019 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born on June 7, 1920 in Oshkosh to Albert and Anna (Bayer) Langenfeld. She married Lyle L. Beck on April 15, 1941 in Oshkosh. They celebrated their 75th anniversary on April 15, 2016. Lyle died July 13, 2016.
Mae helped Lyle on the farm, in the town of Algoma, doing the milking of the cows to driving tractors. In the meantime for 23 years she raised and did grooming of dogs. She also was a talented craft worker doing extensive knitting, crocheting, and collecting various things, dolls, Hummels, bells, paperweights, etc.
Mae is survived by nephews, Gerald (Jean) Fischer and Ronald Winegarden (Donna) and many more nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Howard (Jane) Beck, Russell beck and Arnold Beck.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Vera (Garald) Winegarden, Violet (Lester) Fischer and Lorraine (Emmet) Zelke; also preceding her is Marilyn Fischer and nephew Richard Zelke.
A funeral service for Mae will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Dr) at 11am with Father Tom Long officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ellenwood Cemetery.
Mae's family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Affinity Hospice, Eden Meadows, Mercy Medical Center and Father Tom Long, St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for their compassionate care and kindness.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Mae's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019