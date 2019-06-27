Services
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wautoma, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wautoma, WI
Wautoma - Ellen Marie Bongert, age 72 of Wautoma died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Thedacare Hospital, Wild Rose. She was born on February 16, 1947 in Oshkosh to Ervin and Neita (Wischow) Eggebrecht. On February 19, 1966 she married John Bongert in Oshkosh. Ellen enjoyed making homemade crafts for family and friends.

Ellen is survived by her husband: John Bongert; children: Michael (Jackie) Bongert, Michele Wernecke, Margaret (Todd) Raddatz, Mark (Kathy) Bongert, Marvin Bongert, Matthew (Michele) Bongert, Martin (Diane) Bongert, Melissa (Scott) Zemlicka, Myron (Christina) Bongert; 20 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 10AM until the time of Mass at 11AM. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 27, 2019
