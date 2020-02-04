|
Elmyra Elaine Borgardt
Ripon - Elmyra Elaine Borgardt, age 92, of Ripon, WI, formerly of Pickett, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Ripon Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in the Town of Nekimi, WI, on June 26, 1927, to Arthur and Leona (Merten) Miller. Elmyra was baptized on July 24, 1927, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, by the late Pastor Koch at Grace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett. Elmyra worked ten years at S.N.C. Manufacturing Company when it was located on the Fahrnwald Farm near Oshkosh. Elmyra married Harold Borgardt on May 26, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nekimi. She worked on the family farm as a faithful servant for many years. They were blessed with five sons.
Survivors include four sons, Mark (Tamie) Borgardt of Oshkosh, Richard (Wendy) Borgardt of Eldorado, Robert (Kathy) Borgardt of Pickett and Steven (Amy) Borgardt of Ripon; daughter-in-law, Dee Borgardt of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren, Timothy, Cassandra, Breana, Luke, Benjamin (Erin), Andrew, Stephanie and Noah; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Ellie; one brother-in-law, Ruben (Janice) Borgardt of Oshkosh and one sister-in-law, Ruth Borgardt of Oshkosh. Elmyra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, James; brother, Howard (June) Miller; brothers-in-law, Fred (Ollie), Henry (Valdene), Dave (Dolores), Alex (Marge) and John Borgardt.
Visitation for Elmyra will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9 - 11:30 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 County Road M, Pickett, WI 54964.
Funeral Service for Elmyra will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett with Pastor Jud Krohn officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Utica. Memorials may be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 502 County Road M, Pickett, WI 54964.
"Thanks to my family and the staff at Maplecrest for all the help and care"
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020