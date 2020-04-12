|
Elnora Leona Klepinger
Elnora Leona Klepinger passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. She was born October 12th, 1924 in Huntington, Angelina County, Texas to Henry Robert Lowery and Leona Barnett Lowery. El was the10th of 13 children; fortunate in being able to enjoy her final years in good health as the oldest surviving sibling by 16 yrs. She graduated high school in 1941 from Huntington, Tx. From humble beginnings as a child picking cotton by hand in East Texas during the Great Depression she developed an attitude of "malice toward none" and an unselfish heart for all that was with her to the end. "Ellie" married Nolan Wayne Klepinger on Nov. 13, 1943 in Harris County, Texas while 2nd Lt. N.W. Klepinger was an Air Force cadet in Texas during WW II. A loving wife for 62 yrs. and mother for 73 yrs. She enjoyed the opportunity to travel and live throughout the USA. Be it by land, air or sea; on foot or horseback, in a RV, aboard a single engine airplane or sailboat, she experienced the vistas and grandeur of the United States from coast to coast along with Mexico, Canada & Alaska. El enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, morel mushroom hunting, gardening & puzzles. By personal request no immediate services are planned. Her remains will be inurned alongside her husband Capt. N.W. Klepinger DVM in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. She is survived by one son, Wayne L. Klepinger DVM (Marcy Stemler) and three granddaughters: Amie Klepinger (Brad Baumunk), Round Rock, Tx., Sara (Chad) Doverspike, Green Bay, Wisc. and Katherine (Kit) Klepinger, Winona, Minn. She is further survived by five great grandchildren, Brenna, Jonah, Carlee, Dylan & Ellie Jo along with brother-in-law Cleon (Reba) Klepinger of Englewood, Ohio.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020