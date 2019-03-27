Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Oshkosh - Elroy L. Brazil, age 91, of Oshkosh, passed away on March 25, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1927 in Oshkosh a son of the late Leon and Elizabeth (Brawn) Brazil. Elroy served his country in the US Air Force and married Heidi Margaret Mueller on January 22, 1949. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2012. Elroy had worked for and retired from Oshkosh Truck Corporation. He enjoyed golf in his younger years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Survivors include five brothers, Richard (Rose) of Florida, Arden (Lora) or Washington State, Dale (Rose) of Appleton, Laurel (Marcia) of California and Peter (Kathy) Brazil of Greenville, WI. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Carl and brothers, Wayne and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Elroy on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church 830 S. Westhaven Dr. in Oshkosh with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Full military honors will follow the Mass at church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the in Elroy's name.

