|
|
Elvira H. "Vera" Lucas
Appleton - Elvira H. "Vera" Lucas, 91, of Appleton, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1927 to the late Louis and Hazel (Trautch) Bunders in Wauzeka, Wi.
Vera married Lawrence Lucas in November of 1948 and they were married for 30 years. She then married John Davis and has been married almost 30 years. She enjoyed working many years for various Chiropractors throughout the Fox Valley. Some of the things she enjoyed were golfing, dancing, and crocheting Afghans. She was an excellent cook and a wonderful baker.
Vera is survived by her husband; John Davis, 1 daughter; Marsha (Steven) Bathke, 1 step-son; Brian (Heidi) Davis; grand-children; Scott (Ami) Bathke, Marc Bathke, step grand-daughter; Brianna Davis, 6 great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son; Gary Lucas, 2 brothers and sisters- in- law; Gilbert (Jeanne) Bunders, Eldon "Buster" (Eldora) Bunders.
A memorial service for Vera will be 3:00 PM on Sunday March 17, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond St, Appleton, WI. with Rev. Dave Farina Officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 PM until the 3:00 PM service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019