|
|
Emily M. Widlake
Ripon - Emily M. Widlake, age 94, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center.
Emily was born on May 31, 1925 in the Town of Mackford, Green Lake County, WI, the daughter of Edward G. and Luella M. Krentz. After graduating from Ripon High School, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the F.B.I. from 1943 until 1948. Emily married John V. Widlake on May 28, 1949 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ (where she was confirmed in 1938 and was a lifetime member). She then attended Cosmetology School and went on to own her own beauty shop in Ripon from 1955 thru 1993. Emily belonged to the Ripon Business and Professional Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a cancer survivor since November of 1995 and enjoyed volunteering at Ripon Medical Center. Emily loved to sew, garden, bake and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoyed reading, watching TV, calling and visiting friends, and giving and receiving hugs.
Emily is survived by her son, Thomas (Tammy) Widlake of Ripon; grandchildren, Heidi (Lee) Martin of Oakfield, WI, Clint (Stephanie) Widlake of Princeton, WI, and Melissa (Chad) Ludjack of Rosendale, WI; great-grandchildren, Addison, Hudson, Hazel, Lillian, Henry, Nathan, Josie, and a baby on the way. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Luella Krentz; her husband, John Widlake; her son, William Widlake; and her grandson, Chad Widlake.
A visitation for Emily will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10 - 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral for Emily will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will take place at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971 or the American Legion, 113 E. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 30, 2019