|
|
Eric Marquardt
Oshkosh - Eric Stephen Marquardt, 47 years old, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2019 in Oshkosh, WI. He was born on April 8, 1971 in Algoma, WI, to Gary and Shirley (Naze) Marquardt. Eric and his family moved to Connecticut in 1973 and then to Aurora, Illinois in 1975. He attended West Aurora schools and graduated in 1989 where he received awards in Math and Latin. After graduation, he attended the University of Illinois-Champaign and received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. A second degree was attained from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Education. He taught mathematics at Berlin High School for 16 years, and also coached baseball for several seasons. Eric was an avid sports fan and played baseball on youth leagues from t-ball through the majors. He also played one year with the Aurora City League. After moving to Wisconsin he played with the Green Bay Bullfrogs for one season. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Eric is survived by his children: Payton and Maya, Oshkosh, parents: Gary and Shirley (Naze) Marquardt, Algoma, WI; a brother Joshua (Carla) Marquardt, Oshkosh; one sister, Gretchen (Jon) Cleveland of Ft. Collins, CO; special cousin, Todd Naze of Green Bay, WI; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Eleanor (Lombardo) Naze; paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy (Stika) Marquardt; and his aunt and godmother, Patricia Naze.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Our special thanks and high regards to the staff and caregivers at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Oshkosh: Julie (wound care), Karyn, Kim, Lana, Maryn, Doctors Dar and Soni, and the entire Aurora Hospice team.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019