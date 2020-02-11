|
Eric Timothy Allen
Winneconne - Eric Timothy Allen died at the age of 25 on February 7, 2020.
Let me tell you about Eric Allen or Er Bear, as we like to call him. When he was born we were terrified. He looked so fragile and we knew nothing about special needs.
With great love, he grew into a robust boy. He absolutely adored people. Eric would light up the minute someone came into the room. He crawled over to people and used their laps for a pillow -- such an opportunist.
Eric was driven by MUSIC. He listened to it from the minute he woke up until he fell asleep. He bopped his head from side to side. He would have grooved to the rhythm of the ventilator in his ICU room. Eric was a percussionist. He played the drum, tambourine, and maracas. He was a worshiper -- often crawling to the front of the church to be closer to the band.
Eric had the heart of an athlete. Relying on the strong legs and big hearts of his MTT angels, he ran with myTEAM TRIUMPH, a group that mentors athletes with diverse abilities. Eric especially loved hearing people along the streets cheering for Captain Eric as he ran by. And the cowbells. How he loved the cowbells.
Eric had the unique ability to love unconditionally. People were drawn to him because he had the gift of being a listener or just holding your hand when you needed it. He was adored by so many people. Eric was a groomsman in three weddings -- the most recent being his sister's. We called him our love warrior.
He had the best belly laugh! It seemed to start in his toes and work its way up.
Eric loved his family and the adventures we took. He kayaked and went ice boating. He loved pontoon rides and Jeep rides as well as snowplow rides. He camped and swam and biked. Eric was always up for a new experience and loved the many strong arms that made sure he was never left behind.
The word that defines Eric is love. Eric was selfless in giving it out. That is why we wanted to continue Eric's legacy of loving well by allowing him to be an organ donor.
He was our greatest teacher. We pray that the recipients of his organs will be blessed and will love and be loved for many years with this gift from Eric Timothy Allen.
Eric is survived by his parents, Ann and Don Allen, his loving sister Tess, his brother-in-law, Luke Berglund, his grandparents, Lois and Cliff Allen, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends - all of whom we call family.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Dan and Mary Ann Tuchscherer, his Uncle Tim and his Uncle Dan.
We thank the medical staff at Aurora Hospital Oshkosh Emergency and ICU Departments, the Aurora St. Luke's Neuro ICU, and The Flight for Life. Their professional and compassionate care for Eric and our entire family will never be forgotten. Thank you to the organ donor team at St. Luke's for allowing Eric to perform one final act of love before he left this earth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Church, 2351 Ryf Road in Oshkosh, Saturday, February 15. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00-1:00. A funeral service will follow at 1:00.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020