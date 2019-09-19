|
|
Eric Ziebell
Oshkosh - Eric Ziebell, age 48, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1970 in Oshkosh to Charles and MaryJo Ziebell.
Eric graduated from Oshkosh West and went on to Lakeland college to earn a degree in business. Eric married Sandi (Sanck), July 17, 1993. Together they adopted 5 children; Beth, Clinton, Skylar, Trevar, and Connor. He was a great Son, Husband, father and brother.
Eric had a passion for boating, teaching his many students over the years at Moraine Park Technical College, doing projects on his house, and helping anyone who needed it. He was a people person, he maintained close friends that he kept in touch with by calling up just to shoot the breeze. His children brought him joy when they all got along and give him headaches when they fought, but he loved them all! He loved introducing his grandson to the world of boating.
He is survived by his wife Sandi; Children: Beth, Clinton,, Skylar Trevar, and Connor; Grandchild: Killian; Brothers Scott and Kieth (Luann); Sister Christine (Wayne Edge); Nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Visitation from 10am to 1pm, funeral to immediately follow on Saturday, September 21st 2019, at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny funeral home.
A Memorial Service for Eric will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Father Matthew Rappl will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.
Memorials will be left to the discretion of the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 19, 2019