Erna A. Sarnowski
Wild Rose - Erna A. Sarnowski, age 93, of Wild Rose, WI peacefully passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born February 18, 1926 in Trenton, MI; the daughter of M. Walter and Erna (Persig) Gisler. Her family moved to Chicago, IL when she was a child. She attended school there and graduated high school in 1944. Erna moved to Wild Rose, WI in 1947.
On October 21, 1949, Erna married her one true love, Leo Sarnowski, in Wild Rose. Their marriage was temporarily interrupted when Leo passed away in 2007. Now they will be together for all time.
Erna worked at the Wild Rose Co-op for 65 years and was still employed there in 2015 when a stroke forced her to change her lifestyle. However, she stayed as independent as she could for as long as she could.
Erna was a member of the Wild Rose United Methodist Church, sang in the choir and served in many capacities. She was also a former member of the Wild Rose Women's Club and the Homemakers group. She shared many good times and made memories with good friends.
Erna's cooking and baking talents were legendary. Her kitchen was the heart of her home and family, friends, and guests spent many wonderful hours with her there. She loved gardening and her beautiful plants and flowers were a testament to her tender loving care.
Erna's pride and joy was her family. She will be sadly missed by her children, Christine (Carl) Rosin of Wild Rose, WI, David (Barb) Sarnowski of La Farge, WI, and Janie (David) Baur of Spring, TX; and a dear family friend, Dan Mielke of Wild Rose, WI. She was "Gramma" to Mark (Kelly) Rosin of Houston, TX, Andy (Audrey) Rosin of Waupaca, WI, Anne (Kyle) Wiest of Downingtown, PA, and Mary Beth Sarnowski of La Farge, WI. She was "Gramma Great" to her great-grandchildren, Leo and Eli Rosin; Brecken and Jade Rosin; and Jack and Jacob Wiest. Erna is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Gisler, and many nieces, nephews, great neighbors, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, M. Walter and Erna Gisler; her dear husband, Leo Sarnowski; a brother, Roy Gisler; and a sister, Elsie Gisler. Erna was also preceded in death by her best friend, Anita Mielke, and they can now resume their passionate political debates they enjoyed so much.
A Celebration of Erna's life will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Wild Rose United Methodist Church in Wild Rose, WI. Reverend Pamela Priewe will officiate. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the church. Burial will take place in the spring at Oak Hill Cemetery in Wild Rose. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Wild Rose Lions Club, the Patterson Memorial Library or to the . The Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose is assisting the family with arrangements.
Erna will best be remembered for her faith, wisdom, dignity, strength and grace. She will always be in our hearts.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019