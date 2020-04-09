|
Ernest Babbitz
Oshkosh - Ernest "Gramps" Babbitz II, passed away peacefully at Parkview Health Center on April 7, 2020 at the age of 82.
He was born on January 8, 1938 to Ernest Babbitz and Elizabeth (Acheson) Babbitz in Oshkosh, WI
He married his wife of almost 59 years, Margaret (Peg) Holz, on July 15, 1961 in Oshkosh where they lived and raised five children together.
Ernie/Gramps/Coach as he was known to so many, was a caring and giving man to those that knew him. He retired from Leach Company in Oshkosh after over 30 years with the company. He was a Boy Scout Leader, Softball Coach, Bowling Coach, an avid hunter and golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
Ernie belonged to the Oshkosh Eagles #267 where he served as a Trustee for many years. He and Peg loved their summers at Pearl Lake Campground with friends and family, often cooking big holiday meals on his custom super-sized fire pit. He loved Johnny Cash and old country music. He bowled in Oshkosh for many years and was even a pin setter back in the day. The bowling gene was indeed passed to all of the family members. In the later years when he was no longer able to bowl he could still be found at the lanes watching and coaching friends and family. He took great pride in the years he spent coaching the Oshkosh North High School girls bowling team.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Peg; his five children: Dawn (Dan) Brewer, Sue (Mike) Weiss, Ernest III (Kim) Babbitz, Tammy Babbitz, and Kelly (Greg) Blank; his grandchildren: Samantha Hanford, Justin Weiss, Tyler Weiss, Nathan (Melissa) Cushman, Nicole Cushman, Liam Blank, and Ethan Blank; his great-grandchildren: Cheyanne, Elizabeth, Owen, Ireland, Charlotte, and Presley; his sister, Marie Wegner; and many nieces, nephews, friends, students, and players.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Elizabeth, father-in-law Edward, mother-in-law Marion, and his sister Ruth Adams.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Health Center for all of their care and support during his stay there. Especially Coralee, Sheri, and Jim. Their contributions to his care were very special to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Parkview Health Center to support their activity fund and spoil the caregivers for all of their hard work.
A memorial celebration will be held after gatherings are permitted again. The family will make an announcement.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020