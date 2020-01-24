|
|
Ernest Stadler (E-Z Money)
Oshkosh - Ernest James Stadler age 69 of Oshkosh passed away January 20th 2020 at his residence from natural causes. Ernie was born June 1st 1950 in New Lisbon, son of Viola and Clifford Stadler. Ernie shared two children with Donna Gasper of Oshkosh, a daughter Jessica and a son James. Ernie worked for cabulance untill he retired. Ernie enjoyed playing pool, fishing, collector cars and watching his favorite antique shows pawn stars and american pickers . Ernie loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandson. Ernie is survived by his daughter Jessica Stadler (Oshkosh) son James Stadler (girlfriend Sam) (Oshkosh) seven grandchildren : Cheyenne, Anthony, Roman, Sequoia, Trinity, Elijuah, Eva, one great grandson Jeremiyah, Brother Mike (Colleen) Stadler (Oshkosh) brother in law Jim Smith and nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Viola and Clifford Stadler, sister Jean Smith, brother Bruce Stadler and niece Amber Lett.
A Memorial Mass for Ernie will be celebrated on Wednesday January 29, at 11:00 AM in St Raphael Catholic Church with the Rev Thomas Long officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020