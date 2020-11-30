Ervin H "Whitey" EdwardsenOshkosh -Ervin H "Whitey" Edwardsen, age 91, of Oshkosh, died Friday November 27, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born in Milwaukee on August 19, 1929 the son of the late Henry and Bergliot Halvorsen Edwardsen. Whitey married Ruth Golabiewski in St Helen's Catholic Church in Milwaukee on March 8, 1952. He was a decorated U S Army veteran serving his country in the Korean War. Until the time of his retirement Whitey was employed by Square D as a foreman. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, and past president of the parish council at Holy Family Catholic Church. Whitey was an avid Packer fan, golfer, fisherman, and loved playing cards.Whitey is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years; Ruth Edwardsen, of Oshkosh, two daughters; Nicki (Jay, deceased) Wingate Johannesburg, South Africa, Tami (John) Barikmo, Winneconne, one grandson; Nick Barikmo, and one sister; Lorraine Peach. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by two brothers; Richard, Herbert (Pat) Edwardsen, two sisters; Audrey (Dick) Steffan, and Charlotte Gerloski.Funeral services for Whitey with military honors to follow will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Wednesday December 2, at 12:00 PM with the Rev Kevin Ripley officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of services.In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be given to St Raphael Catholic Church in Oshkosh.