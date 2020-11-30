1/1
Ervin H. "Whitey" Edwardsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ervin H "Whitey" Edwardsen

Oshkosh -

Ervin H "Whitey" Edwardsen, age 91, of Oshkosh, died Friday November 27, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born in Milwaukee on August 19, 1929 the son of the late Henry and Bergliot Halvorsen Edwardsen. Whitey married Ruth Golabiewski in St Helen's Catholic Church in Milwaukee on March 8, 1952. He was a decorated U S Army veteran serving his country in the Korean War. Until the time of his retirement Whitey was employed by Square D as a foreman. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, and past president of the parish council at Holy Family Catholic Church. Whitey was an avid Packer fan, golfer, fisherman, and loved playing cards.

Whitey is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years; Ruth Edwardsen, of Oshkosh, two daughters; Nicki (Jay, deceased) Wingate Johannesburg, South Africa, Tami (John) Barikmo, Winneconne, one grandson; Nick Barikmo, and one sister; Lorraine Peach. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers; Richard, Herbert (Pat) Edwardsen, two sisters; Audrey (Dick) Steffan, and Charlotte Gerloski.

Funeral services for Whitey with military honors to follow will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Wednesday December 2, at 12:00 PM with the Rev Kevin Ripley officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of services.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be given to St Raphael Catholic Church in Oshkosh.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved