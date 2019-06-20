|
Ervin W. Voigtschild
Fond du Lac - Ervin W. Voigtschild, age 67, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.
Ervin was born in Mauston, WI on August 7, 1951, the son of Willard and Violet (Myers) Voigtschild. He graduated from Mauston High School, and in 1978 married Gail Stellmacher in Ripon, WI. Ervin worked as a custodian for the North Fond du Lac school district. He was a devoted member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Ervin enjoyed hunting and driving his tractor.
Ervin is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Gail Voigtschild of Fond du Lac, WI; mother-in-law, Dorothy Stellmacher of Ripon, WI; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Violet Voigtschild and father-in-law, Willard Stellmacher.
Visitation for Ervin will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
A memorial service for Ervin will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 also at Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du lac, with Pastor Phillip Enderle officiating. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ripon, WI at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 20, 2019