Ethan Augsburger
Oshkosh - Ethan Edward Thomas Augsburger lost his battle with drug addiction at the age of 28 on September 13, 2019.
Ethan was born on June 18, 1991 to Carter and Julie (nee Ziebell) Augsburger in Neenah, WI.
Before graduating from Oshkosh West High School in 2009, Ethan played Oshkosh Youth baseball and Flyers football. With his extreme passion for fishing, Ethan's ideal day would have been spent out on a lake, sun up to sun down, searching for anything willing to bite. Dreaming of one day becoming a professional fisherman, his favorite family trips were those spent muskie fishing in Minocqua. As a true outdoorsman, Ethan was an avid duck and deer hunter as well. It was within these hobbies that he was able to spend time with his dogs, Babe and Libby, whom he adored. Ethan possessed a heart full of compassion and was loved by many as a result.
He is survived by his parents, Julie (nee Ziebell) Augsburger, and Carter (Sue) Augsburger; brother, Evan Augsburger; stepsisters, Carly and Rachel Chandler; aunts, Susan (Mike) Mosling, and Debra (Tom) Meyer; grandmother, Judith Ziebell; as well as many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Ziebell, Marlin and Shirley Augsburger.
Ethan's mother, Julie, will be holding a service at a later date. His father, Carter will be having a private service.
To honor Ethan's gift of organ donation, a memorial will be established at UW-Organ and Tissue Donation.
Ethan's family would like to offer a special thank you to the gracious and skilled staff at Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh who were there for Ethan and his family in their time of need.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 18, 2019