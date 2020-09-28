1/1
Ethel B. Zink
Ethel Beatrice Zink, age 77, of Berlin, Town of Aurora, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Whispering Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ripon.

She was born on June 7, 1943, in Clark County, WI, the daughter of Alvin and Emma Williams Kippenhan. Ethel was a 1961 graduate of Greenwood High School in Greenwood, WI. On August 8, 1966, she was united in marriage to Louis W. Zink Jr. She worked for a time at Wilson-Hurd in Berlin, then raised a family, was a homemaker, and helped on the family farm.

Ethel is survived by her husband of 54 years, Louis; a son, Allen Zink; daughter, Dr. Nancy Zink; one grandson, Alexander "Xander" Zink; and one sister, Dorothy Ott. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn; and brother, Edwin.

Private graveside services will be held at Borth Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel. A memorial will be established for perpetual care at Borth Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Ethel Zink PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
September 27, 2020
So sorry to hear that Ethel had pass away . You Jr. and family have our Deepest Sympathy. She will be miss. We had so much fun in all the years I knew her she was a Great Friend. My God Be With you Jr and family. Rest in peace Ethel. Well love you always. Bless You All.
JoAnn and Milton Haskins
Friend
