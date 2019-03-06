Services
Lake View Memorial Park
2786 ALGOMA BLVD
Oshkosh, WI 54901
(920) 236-2828
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Oshkosh, WI
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Oshkosh - Eugene A. Coe, age 72, of Oshkosh, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1946 a son of the late Orville and Erma (Farvour) Coe and grew up in the Ripon area and graduated from Ripon High School in 1964. Eugene was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the US Marine Corps and earned several medals, including the Purple Heart. He served three years with distinction as a Marine in Vietnam where he was wounded during and received commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him.

He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife, Beverly; three children, Amy (Mike) Pericak of Shawano, Wendy Laux (Julie) of Las Vegas, Kathy (Dan) Schmidtke of Fox Crossing; four stepchildren, Angela (Rusty) Ott of Eldorado, David (Staci) Fisher of Fond du Lac, Daniel (Nicole) Fisher of Fond du Lac, Jayne (Melissa) Fisher of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by a brother, Wayne (Jeanne) Coe; sisters, Nancy Trapp and Shari (David) Dykstra; a sister-in-law, Barbara Coe; and also leaves behind eighteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at the Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Oshkosh on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am at which time full military honors will be performed at graveside services for Eugene. In lieu of floral expressions, memorials may be made to the military organization of one's choice in Eugene's name.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
